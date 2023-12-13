Fire razes 17 offices in Kano LG Secretariat

By Bashir Bello, Kano

No fewer than 17 offices have been razed by an early morning fire that gutted Gwale Local Government secretariat in Kano State.

The spokesperson, Kano Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, who confirmed the incident, said about three vehicles were also affected by the fire outbreak.

Yusif said the cause of the fire incident is under investigation.

According to him, “Today being Wednesday, 13th December 2023, our Central Control Room received an emergency call from Abdullahi Hassan reporting an outbreak of fire at Gwale local government secretariat, whereby we deployed our men from various fire stations within the metropolitan area to the scene of the incident. They arrived at about 3:46 a.m.

“On their arrival, they found that Gwale local government secretariat was engulfed by fire.

“17 offices were razed down while one peugeot 406, one Letter Haice bus, and one Wagon ambulance slightly burnt.

“The cause of the fire incident is under investigation,” the spokesperson, Yusif, however, stated.