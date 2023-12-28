FG vows to reform basic education sector

Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education, says the Federal Government will soon introduce proactive measures to transform the basic education sector.

He stated this during a courtesy visit to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, on Thursday in Yola.

Mamman said that President Bola Tinubu has mandated the ministry to accord priority to the issue of out-of-school children to enhance access to quality education and raise standards in the sector.

He, therefore, sought the support of the Adamawa government in that regard.

In his remarks, Fintiri commended the Minister on the timely intervention and assured full support to facilitate the successful implementation of the programme in the state and the country at large

He lauded the federal government over the removal of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), as well as the payment of withheld salaries of the lecturers.

Fintiri said that his administration had initiated sound education reform programmes, adding that the measure drastically reduced the menace of out-of-school children and Almajiri syndrome in the state.