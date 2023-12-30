FG set to shut down Third Mainland Bridge Jan 24 for 12 weeks

Third Mainland Bridge

*Releases travel advisory

The Federal Government has concluded plans to close a section of the Iyana- Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele of the Third Mainland Bridge, indefinitely from the second week of January 2024 in two phases.

Each phase is scheduled to last for six weeks.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, who announced this in a statement explained that the planned closure will commence from 11: am on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Kesha said the first phase of the closure would be done on the Lagos Island-bound carriageway of the bridge.

She, therefore, appealed to motorists to obey traffic rules and use alternative routes to prevent hardship as comprehensive repairs continue on the highway.

Recall that the 11.8 km Third Mainland Bridge has witnessed a series of rehabilitations in recent times before the latest planned repairs.

The bridge which will be undergoing comprehensive rehabilitation is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland and the second in Africa.

Travel Advisory

“Consequent upon the above, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes and links to include: Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams Avenue-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS and Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Jibowu-Yaba-Oyingbo-Iddo-Carter Bridge-CMS.

Also motorists can make use of Gbagada-Anthony-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements to minimise discomfort during this repair period.

“While thanking the general public for their past cooperation and understanding, more is expected this time.”