FG secures one gigawatt solar PV manufacturing plant

The Federal Government has signed a memorandum of understanding (M.O.U.) for the establishment of a 1 Gigawatt (GW) Solar PV Manufacturing plant in the country as part of efforts to provide reliable energy to its people.

The Infrastructure Corporation, (Infracorp) signed the agreement with Solarge BV of the Netherlands and the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank at the just concluded 28th session of Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Chief Executive Officer of Infracorp, Dr Lazarus Angbaso, said the objective of the project is to revolutionize Nigeria’s energy sector and elevate the economy to $1 trillion through sustainable and climate resilient infrastructure.

“The project focuses on local manufacturing, green manufacturing and renewable energy, equipment manufacturing, and climate resilient infrastructure,” he said.

During the summit, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, noted that the current power situation in the country is dire, with insufficient transmission infrastructure, limited distribution capacity, and various challenges hindering generation.

While emphasising the importance of adequate energy supply for a country to unlock its full potential, he assured the international community that President Bola Tinubu-led government is fully dedicated to fulfilling its promises. “We bear witness to the enormous stress on our national grid that continues to trigger power outages that adversely affect the daily lives of our citizens: homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses of diverse scales,” he said.

Adelabu added that renewable energy is no longer just a future aspiration but a present necessity