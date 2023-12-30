FG reiterates support for Super Eagles’ quest to lift 4th AFCON title

The Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh, has reiterated the support of the Federal Government for Super Eagles in their quest to win a fourth AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.

The minister said this while addressing reporters at Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reassurance is coming on the heels of the release of a 25-man list by Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, on Friday to prosecute the much-anticipated tournament.

Enoh noted that the presidency was desirous of a triumphant outing for the team and would give all the necessary support in this regard.

“We are hoping that we are going to make the best of it. We have the full backing of the president,” he said.

The minister underscored the pride and honour it would bring to the nation if the Super Eagles could nick a fourth AFCON title, a decade after their last triumph in South Africa.

He said the ministry was working round the clock with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure meticulous planning and execution for a triumphant tournament.

“With a resounding desire for success and the unwavering support of the Presidency, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up to showcase their prowess and determination on the continental stage.

“The Ministry of Sports Development, in close coordination with the NFF, is dedicated to facilitating an environment conducive to the team’s success,” he explained.

NAN reports that the NFF recently launched the “Let’s do it again’ campaign meant to propel the Super Eagles to its long-awaited 4th AFCON title.

The three-time champions (1980, 1994, and 2013) are drawn in Group A, alongside host nation Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea.

Hostilities for the 24-nation continental showpiece kick off from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11, 2024, in six venues across Cote d’Ivoire. (NAN)