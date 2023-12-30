FG gets $2.25bn Afrexim Bank loan

The Federal Government has received a $2.25b foreign exchange support facility from the African Import-Export Bank.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, confirmed this development in an interview on Arise Television.

Edun said it is the first tranche of the $3.3bn facility from the bank.

He noted that the loan was aimed at resolving the acute FX shortage that has hampered the economy.

According to report, the balance of $1.05bn will be received in the first week of January.

Edun stated that work has commenced for solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

In August, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced that it had secured a $3bn emergency loan from the Afrexim Bank to stabilise the country’s volatile foreign exchange market.