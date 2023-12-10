FG frees 15 inmates, gives them N10k each

The Federal Government on Saturday, secured the release of 15 inmates from the Malumfashi Satellite Custodial Centre in Katsina.

The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Mr Haliru Nababa, made the disclosure during the event, noting that the release was facilitated by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olabinmi Tunji-Ojo.

Nababa, represented by the Controller of Corrections, Katsina Command, Mr Abdulmumin-Haruna, said that the inmates were those on minor offences.

“I commend the minister for this laudable initiative aimed at putting smiles on the faces of freed inmates.

“This is the first of its kind in the country and will go a long way in reducing overcrowding in custodial centers.

“This will consequently improve service delivery at the custodial centres in line with international best practice,” he said.

Nababa urged inmates who did not benefit from the gesture not to see their incarceration as the end of life.

“You should instead, see it as an opportunity to turn a new leaf and obey the rules and regulations of the custodial centre,” he said.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of N10,000 each to the freed inmates to ease transportation to their respective homes.

The freed inmates in their responses, appreciated the Federal Government and centre’s officials for the gesture, promising not to repeat the offences they committed.