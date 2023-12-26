Festive season: NACA urges responsible sexual behaviour

By Joseph Erunke

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, has reminded the public of the importance of responsible and safe sexual behaviour to prevent the spread of HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections, STIs.

Director General of NACA, Dr. Gambo Aliyu said engaging in unsafe and unclean sexual activities could significantly heighten the risk of HIV transmission and other STIs.

The NACA boss, whose advice came on the heels of festive season, said: “The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, and as we come together with loved ones, it is paramount that we prioritize our health and well-being.”

A statement by the agency’s Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, said: “As we celebrate this festive season, let us make responsible choices in our intimate lives. By adopting and advocating responsible sexual practices, we can collectively contribute to a healthier and happier community.

“Abstinence, maintaining faithfulness to your partner, and consistently using condoms are among the most effective measures to prevent the transmission of these infections.

He said NACA remains steadfast in its commitment to raising awareness and promoting preventive measures that would safeguard public health.

It will be recalled that NACA, is Nigeria’s primary agency responsible for the coordination and control of HIV/AIDS programmes.