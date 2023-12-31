FEDAN brightens festive season with ‘FIL to the world’ campaign

By Ayo Onikoyi

As part of the efforts to make Nigerians experience a memorable festive season against the harsh economy in the country, a Lagos-based mobile phone accessories company, FEDAN Investment Limited, has launched a Yuletide season campaign tagged, “FIL to the World” to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians with innovations of its latest technologies in mobile phones accessories, electrical lightings and security gadgets.

According to the management of the company, the newly launched massive campaign is aimed at bringing comfort to Nigerians with innovations as well as to widen the Nigeria mobile phone accessories market growth.

The CEO and Managing Director of the company, Mr Stephen Amaechi Chinemelum, noted that the campaign was part of the company’s motive to reposition the company ahead of its 30th anniversary in 2024, adding that, “FIL to the World” encapsulates the vision of the company to become a leading global mobile phone accessories organisation reputed for providing innovative products that make daily living a delight to all.”

Speaking further at the end-of-year prayer meeting of the staff, Chinemelum, emphasised that the vision of the company is to become a global brand.

“We are not in competition with anybody. Our goal is to give quality products at affordable prices to our numerous customers. That is why we say, “Think Quality, Think FIL.” Fedan Investment Limited has been around since 1994 providing Nigerians with quality products in electrical fittings, security gadgets, and mobile telephone accessories, and will be 30 years old in 2024.

“It will be recalled that the advent of mobile telephony in the country under former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the year 2000 had opened a floodgate of a variety of mobile accessories brands in the country. Fedan Investment Limited, with its FIL range of products, since then has remained a leading player in the multi-billion mobile telephone accessories industry,” he added.

The company’s Marketing Communications Consultant and CEO, Tova African Media, Mr Tosin Bakare, described the innovation as part of the lineup of marketing strategies to reposition the company ahead of its 30th anniversary.

Bakare noted that FIL has come to reclaim its pride of place as a leading mobile telephone accessories brand in the country and internationally.

“Going forward, the mobile telephone accessories industry will begin to witness a variety of innovative marketing communications strategies that will further excite the consumer base and lovers of FIL brands known for our quality, affordability, and ease of use. Nigerian consumers will certainly be better for it.

“With a population of over 200 million people, Nigeria is home to one of the biggest markets of mobile telephone accessories in the world. The market is driven by the rising penetration of smartphones and a huge youth population who operate on the cutting edge of technological innovations. According to 6Wresearch, “The Nigeria Mobile Phone Accessories Market size is estimated to gain traction between 2024-2029,” he added.