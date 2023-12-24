Fear God, shun social vices, Oluwo urges Nigerians during Yuletide message

Oluwo of Iwoland

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has enjoined Nigerians to fear God in all their dealings with fellow human beings.

The monarch also urged Nigerian people to eschew all forms of social vices that have set the country backward as he displayed optimism that things will get better.

Oluwo made these known in a Christmas message issued by the royal father’s Press Secretary, Ibrahim Alli, on Sunday.

He stated that the fear of God is the primary panacea to the socio-political challenges facing the nation. He urged the need to turn a new leaf in this Christmas season through total submission to the will of God.

Oba Akanbi lamented the decay of social value as seen through corruption- embezzlement of public fund, ritual killings, idolatry, immoral dressing, thuggery, drug addict, pre marital sex etc.

He called on individual to repent and open a new page of life dedicated to worship and fear only God.

“I urge Nigerians to open a new page of life dedicated to worship and fear only God in honour of the 2023 Christmas celebration. A life dedicated to God becomes more meaningful and productive,” Oluwo said.

“God fearing individuals will eschew social vices such as corruption, embezzlement of public funds, ritual killings, idolatry, hard drugs, thuggery, arson, indecent dressings etc.

“We are not unaware of challenges facing us as a nation. A few people and syndicate cornering our collective patrimony for personal aggrandizement. Monumental corruption associated with past leaders. We should be God fearing by remembering the last day always.”