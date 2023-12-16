FCT police nabs suspects notorious for armed robbery, car snatching

Cautions against use of knockouts, fireworks/firecrackers during Yuletide Celebration

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Towards proactive efforts at checkmating criminality, the FCT Police Command has successfully apprehended three armed robbery suspects, Gabriel Abba, Sunday Abba, and Abdulkareem Jaffaru, in December 2023.

The police said the trio are linked to a spate of armed robberies, car snatchings, and one-chance activities within the FCT.

A statement by the command said, “The suspects, long under the command’s watch list for these offences, were taken into custody.

“The operation resulted in the recovery of two vehicles: an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla Car without a registered number and a black Toyota Camry 206 model, also without a registered number, and one baretta pistol.

The police said investigations are ongoing to locate and apprehend other members of the syndicate currently evading arrest.

Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna Garba, used the opportunity to reassure residents of an unwavering commitment to fostering a secure and serene environment.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report emergencies or suspicious activities using the police emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. The PCB line is also available at 09022222352.

Meanwhile, the Police Command, in furtherance of the forthcoming Christmas celebration, has deployed human and material resources at the Command’s disposal across the nooks and crannies of the Federal Capital Territory.

It said the deployment is characterized by visibility policing at various places of worship and event centres, raids on identified black spots, uncompleted buildings/shanties, stop and search, vehicular/foot patrol, and inter-agency cooperation.

The command said it’s aimed at ensuring that the residents of the FCT enjoy a hitch-free festivity before, during, and after the Christmas celebration.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna Garba, in anticipation of the festivity, felicitates with the Christian faithful of the Territory and equally enjoins the residents to dissuade from using knockouts, fireworks/firecrackers which may cause panic or apprehension in the general public, while reiterating his commitment to ensure the safety of all.”

“He equally urges the residents of FCT to be vigilant and suspicious of their environment and to take advantage of the police emergency lines for distress calls and complaints.”