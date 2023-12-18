Europa League play-offs: Milan to host Rennes, Feyenoord draw Roma [Full Draw]

AC Milan will host Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa League, with Mourinho’s Roma set to host Feyenoord.

The draw was conducted at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw for the last 16 involved eight teams who finished second in the group stage and eight teams who finished third in the Champions League group stage.

Full Draw

Feyenoord (NED) v Roma (ITA)

AC Milan (ITA) v Rennes (FRA)

Lens (FRA) v Freiburg (GER)

Young Boys (SUI) v Sporting (POR)

Benfica (POR) v Toulouse (FRA)

Braga (POR) v Qarabag (AZE)

Galatasaray (TUR) v Sparta Prague (CZE)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Marseille (FRA)

First legs to be played February 15, second legs on February 22