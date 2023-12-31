Equity shares compulsory for resumed oil production in Ogoniland – Host communities

Leaders of thought in Ogoniland, Rivers state have declared approval for resumption of oil and gas production in the area provided prospective operators cede equity participation to the host communities.

Opinion leaders from the clergy, traditional rulers, professionals, women and youth groups unanimously made the declaration following recent gathering at Birabi Memorial Grammar School Bori, Gokana Local Government Area.

The said the development was intended as a signal to Federal Government and its petroleum industry regulatory agencies that the Ogoni people were willing to embrace mutual understanding for resumption of oil production in their land.

This comes 30 years after oil wells and operations were shut down in Ogoniland following a push for self determination by the Ogoni people over perceived deprivation by the Nigerian state, a struggle that ended in a bloody state repression against Ogoni people at the hands of late General Sani Abacha military junta.

The closure of OML11 in Ogoniland, one of Nigeria’s most lucrative cluster, has led to daily loss of billions of naira in a lose-lose situation for both government and Ogoni people, pushing some leaders of thought to sensitise the people on the need to allow resumption of production.

Convener of the Bori meeting, Olu Wai-Ogosu said “We are here to re-sensitize our people to be able to see the enormous wealth and potentials in their domain and see how we can use same to improve the quality of life in Ogoniland.”

The President, Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People ( MOSOP), Prince Biira observed that Ogoni people were willing to have resumed oil and gas production with adequate recognition of their right to equity participation in OML

According to him, “The message today is that Ogoni people are ready to partner Federal Government and investors and not to be mere onlookers so that we can develop our communities at our own pace”

The President, National Youths Council of Ogoni People, Comrade Barinuazor Emmanuel said, “We have resolved that Ogoni people should participate meaningfully in OML 11 as we have professionals that can drill oil here “

Emmanuel added that those who started the struggle did not say oil should not be drilled in Ogoniland, but rather only insisted that we should benefit from the immense wealth generated in our land. And that is where we stand “