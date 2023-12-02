ENIFF ends in grand style

By Benjamin Njoku

The 4th edition of the Eastern Nigeria International film festival, ENIFF, ended in grand style in the coal city of Enugu with its major theme: “Reshaping the SE Creative Economy” still the main focus. At the end of the festival, the film “Mami Wata by CJ Obasi carted the most prizes.

Also, winning laurels were films from Nigeria, Morocco, Cameroons, and the United Kingdom from 36 shortlisted films from 20 countries.

For four days, film enthusiasts gathered at the Enugu Window on America complex, University of Nigeria Enugu campus, for panel discussions, capacity building workshops, and keynote addresses.

Resource persons and facilitators included Ego Boyo, Femi Odugbemi and Emeka Mbah of Afia Tv with keynote speakers, Chris Obi Rapu, Frank Nweke jnr and Jahman Anikulapo.

The Consulate General of the United States in Nigeria, Mr Will Stevens, in a statement, reiterated their recognition of the positive impact the creative economy can have on Nigeria in general and the South East of Nigeria in particular. He also affirmed his commitment to capacity building, training and continuous partnership with ENIFF to educate the teeming Nigerian youths on film production and its value chain.