Emmanuel Ijewere, ICAN’s ex-president is dead

By Biodun Busari

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has announced the death of its former president, Mr Emmanuel Itoya Ijewere, who died on Friday at the age of 78.

The information was contained in a statement issued by the ICAN president, Innocent Iweka Okwuosa, describing Ijewere as “a stalwart in the accounting profession.”

Paying tribute, Okwusa said Ijewere exemplified professionalism and integrity in the accounting profession during his lifetime.

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart but submission to the will of God that we notify you of the death of one of our revered Past Presidents, Mr. Emmanuel Itoya Ijewere, FCA, (MB000916) who left us this morning of Friday, December 29, 2023 at the age of 78 years.

“Mr Ijewere, the 32nd President of our esteemed Institute, was a stalwart in the accounting profession and made indelible contributions to our profession.

“While we mourn his departure, we find solace in the knowledge that he devoted his life to the service of humanity. His unwavering commitment to the profession and the Institute was evident in his exceptional dedication to ICAN’s activities, providing invaluable counsel and support whenever and wherever needed.

“Throughout his impactful tenure as the 32nd ICAN President, Mr. Ijewere spearheaded numerous initiatives, including the establishment of an Employment Bureau for unemployed members, the launch of Mandatory Continuing Professional Education (MCPE) in the second half of 1996, and the renovation of the Ebute-Metta property, among other commendable projects.

“All these are in addition to his numerous national services, including serving as a member of the Technical Committee on Privatization of Federal Government Companies and Parastatals, a member of the Agricultural Transformation Implementation Council (ATIC) under Past President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Chairmanship, among others.

“I wish to place on record that Mr. Ijewere actively participated in the 53rd Annual Accountants’ Conference and various associated events at the programme, including a meeting with the Institute’s members in government. His insights during the meeting were invaluable, offering profound suggestions on how ICAN members in government could enhance their impact on the country and the Institute.

“As an Institute, we would continue to cherish the pleasant memories we share and his significant contributions to the accounting profession in Nigeria and beyond. His passion for professionalism and integrity was unquestionable, and he exemplified these values throughout his distinguished lifetime.

“We will update members on the arrangements for his burial in line with his family plan.

“May the gentle soul of Mr Emmanuel Itoya Ijewere rest in peace.”