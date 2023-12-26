Eko Hotels sets new record with longest Christmas Cake

The talented team of chefs at Eko Hotels in Nigeria, led by Chef George, has crafted a record-breaking Christmas cake, stretching an impressive 80 meters in length. The hotel, known for its culinary excellence, embarked on this ambitious project to spread holiday cheer and celebrate Christmas in a grand style.

The grandiose and elegant cake, adorned with intricate festive decorations, showcased the creativity and skill of the culinary team led by Chef George. The confectionery masterpiece incorporated traditional Christmas flavors, promising a delectable experience for those fortunate enough to partake in this monumental celebration.

The General Manager of Eko Hotels, Mr Danny, led the cutting of cake amid cheers from guests. “This is what the Tropical Christmas Wonderland is all about: pace-setting, magical experiences and excellent service. We are excited about this feat and we’re glad to put smilies on the faces of the hundreds of families celebrating Christmas with us.”

Additionally, the hotel’s management expressed their pride in the achievement, emphasizing the dedication and passion displayed by the culinary team throughout the cake’s creation.