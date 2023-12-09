Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern ends 5-1

From left: Bayern Munich’s German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Harry Kane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting react after the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern Munich in Frankfurt today. Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP).

Bayern Munich crashed to a 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. It is their first loss of the season. It gives leaders Bayer Leverkusen the chance to extend their advantage to six points.

Junior Dina Ebimbe scored twice. Omar Marmoush, Hugo Larsson and Ansgar Knauff were also on target for the hosts. Eintracht handed Bayern their heaviest league defeat in more than four years.

In a wet and wild contest in Frankfurt, the hosts raced into an extraordinary 3-0 first-half lead.

Joshua Kimmich dragged Bayern back into the match just before half-time. But French midfielder Ebimbe had other ideas, capping a scintillating counter-attack after a mistake by Dayot Upamecano to make it four.

Ansgar Knauff added a fifth to put the game out of reach for Thomas Tuchel’s side to complete a memorable performance for Frankfurt. They become the first team to score five goals against Bayern in the first 60 minutes of a league game since Frankfurt themselves, in 1975.

Leaders Bayer Leverkusen travel to third-place Stuttgart on Sunday. It is a weekend when six of the Bundesliga’s top seven face each other.

Union Berlin won their first game since August 26 with a 3-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach ensuring a winning start in the Bundesliga under new coach Nenad Bjelica.

The Croatian coach ran down the touchline to join the celebrations with his players as the team climbed to 15th.

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen arrested a four-game winless slump with a 2-0 win over Augsburg, secured by Niklas Stark’s first-half strike and Marvin Ducksch’s, midway through the second.

Heidenheim edged out Darmstadt with a 3-2 win in a meeting of two of the newly-promoted strugglers. Jan Schoeppner scored twice for Heidenheim, which leaves Darmstadt winless in seven Bundesliga games.

Freiburg sneaked a 1-0 win in Wolfsburg ahead of the day’s headline clash between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.