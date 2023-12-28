Eight-year tenure policy: INEC retires 4 directors

Yakubu

Four directors of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, are to proceed on terminal leave, following the implementation of a policy mandating all directors with eight years or more of service to retire from the public sector.

Mr. Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said ths in Abuja, yesterday.

Olumekun said that following the Federal Government circular: HSCF/SPSO/268/T3/2/37, issued on July 27, the commission approved the implementation of a policy mandating all directors with eight years or more of service to retire from the public sector.

“As per this directive, four Directors of the commission will proceed on terminal leave.

“Two of them serve as heads of departments at the national headquarters, while the other two are deployed as administrative secretaries in our state offices.

“However, it is important to note that clinical officers in the medical cadre are exempted from this policy, as clarified in Circular MH. 7205/T/31, dated September 7,” he said.

Olumekun said that the commission wished the affected directors the best as they retire from service.