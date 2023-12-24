Edo SSG gifts masses with live chicken for Christmas celebration

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – IN an uncommon display of generosity, the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Edo state, Osarodion Ogie Esq. in the spirit of Christmas has been gifting live chicken to the commoners and less privileged to make their Christmas celebration memorable to them.

His residence at Aideyan Street, GRA in Benin City was full as early as 6 am on Sunday and some even skipped their church Sunday service to benefit from what has become an annual ritual.

There was a long queue of people in front of his gate stretching to over 700 metres on both sides of the gate waiting patiently for their turn to go into the compound and collect their live chicken. There was the presence of personnel of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA) to control traffic and men of the Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) to control the crowd.

One of the beneficiaries who simply gave her name as Endurance was full of praise for Ogie.

According to her, “This is the kind of person that should be in government, he did not forget the poor. I used to hawk pear and to assist my mother when I was younger and he used to buy from me. I heard he normally shares gifts like this every Christmas and I decided to try my luck today and I was lucky to get.”

Displaying the live chicken she carried, she said “This will not be less than N15,000 in the market and with this, all I need now is rice and oil which will be easier for me to get than this. You can see the crowd here waiting, he is not the only person in the government but you can see the crowd here now, I believe if you go to the government house, you will not see this. May God continue to guide and protect him.” She said.

Another woman who trekked all the way from Second East Circular Road which is about five kilometers from her residence, said she heard about it and came. I want to thank him, God will bless him, everything will multiply for him, anything he touches in this life will be good for him. I don’t know him if I see him. I live around 2nd East.

My name is Amenze Iduwe. I am a nanny, I went last year but I didn’t get but today I am lucky I got one. With this one my Christmas is set. I will also share with the people as I was also given as a gift”