Edo NLC lauds Obaseki’s 13-month salary payment

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – WORKERS in Edo State have applauded Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his pledge to pay workers in the State Civil/Public Service, 13-month salary.

The Edo State Government in a statement had announced that the 13th month salary promised by the governor will be paid on December 27th.

In a statement, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State Council, Comrade Chief Odion Olaye (JP), said workers in the Edo State Civil/Public Service are grateful to Governor Obaseki for the show of love, care and compassion for their welfare.

He said, “We on behalf of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the working people of Edo State wish to put on record the unprecedented and a landmark decision of His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki to pay the Edo Worker on the 11th of December, 2023.

Olaye said the payment of December salary to the State Government workers on December 11 was exceptional, noting, “It is unprecedented and an historical reference that will remain a long time in our hearts that a sitting governor without any pressure, decided in his own volition to pay its workers on the 11th of December have set a new benchmark for the Nation.

“We therefore, want to put on record that we the workers of Edo State workers are grateful for this show of love, care and passion for our welfare. We also want to put on record the promise of His Excellency to pay us the 13th month salary in spite of the economic reality in our country. This has come like a beautiful storm that we all look forward to its manifestation.

He added, “Your Excellency, the entire workforce of Edo State has directed us, as their leaders, to express their profound gratitude for your kindness and benevolence. We also want to put on record that the beautiful ambience of our working environment has remained a reference point across the country.

The Edo State NLC Chairman assured Governor Obaseki of the support and solidarity of the workers, noting, “We express our unalloyed commitment to Your Excellency’s Administration and our resolve to remain with you in all your drive to complete your tenure strongly and have a worthy successor.

“Be assured always, Your Excellency, of the Solidarity of the Edo State Workers,” he added.