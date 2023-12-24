Edo community threatens legal action against Nigerian Army over alleged invasion

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE people of Obagie Nevbosa community off Sapele Road in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State have threatened legal action against the Nigerian Army over its denial of an alleged invasion of the community and alleged involvement in land issues and bribery allegation in the community.

The people took this decision through their lawyer, M.O. Emudhe & Co in his response to the Nigerian Army reply to a letter of alleged intimidation, harassment and abuse of office.

In a letter to the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army Headquarters, dated December 13th 2023 which was made available to journalists in Benin City, the community said they were not satisfied with the Army’s explanation that they were in the community for an official assignment code named Exercise Still Water III.

They said the Army’s reply to their earlier petition “did not address germane issues raised in our petition to your office vide a Letter of Complaint dated 20th November, 2023; issues bordering on the wanton invasion of civilian houses and hotel, interference with communal leadership, to mention but a few.

“That the “allegations” raised therein are factual, substantial and meritorious, as our clients have video, pictorial and oral witness evidence to buttress these issues.

“That our clients are skeptical of your reply letter, since your purported investigation can best be described as hasty and one-sided; neither our clients nor victims of the alleged harassment were invited or questioned.”

They alleged that there was an illegal checkpoint in the community before the commencement of the Exercise Still Water III and “That some army personnel are currently acting as personal security details” to some suspected kidnappers and criminal elements.

“Flowing from the above, it is our instruction that relevant legal actions be taken to seek redress; hence this letter shall also serve as a pre-action notice on the Nigerian Army.”

The Army had in a letter dated December 7th 2023 addressed to the counsel to the community said “This headquarters has investigated the allegations contained in your letter and discovered that they lack substance. No member of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing Exercise STILL WATERS III has been involved in any confrontation with anybody till date”