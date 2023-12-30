Edo 2024: Professional group backs Ize-Iyamu for a better state

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group, the Edo Professional Alliance (EPA), a Global Group of Professionals of Edo extraction has expressed delight in the recent declaration of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu (POI) to contest the 2024 Edo State Governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by the spokesperson of the group, Adebayo Ashaolu which was made available to journalists in Benin City on Sunday said Ize-Iyamu would bring back the needed development in the state.

The statement said “The Declaration of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu (POI) to contest the governorship election in 2024 in Edo is like a dew that makes a rose bloom in June. This is because of his unassailable and unblemished credentials in public service. From being personal assistant to then Oredo Local Government Chairman, to being Chief of Staff to the governor and later Secretary to State Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s record in government looms large. He is the most experienced of all the contenders and he is prepared for the job”.

The statement added that POI is the right choice for governor in 2024 and that the odds are in his favour. “By evidence of that declaration, he is ready to lead Edo State to a new dawn of prosperity and progress.”.