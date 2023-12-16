Edo 2024: Elevating the discourse with eye on Ighodalo

By John Legbedion

The Edo State governorship election slated by Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold next year, like its previous editions, promises to be full of twists and intrigues.

Symptomatic of the democratic process, a slew of individuals across the various ethnic and political affiliations have thrown their hats into the ring.

Expectedly, while several in the race for the state’s top political seat are eminently placed in the society, with proven capacity and worth, proud Edo sons and daughters, quite a number of persons whose names may not ring a bell in the ears of the people have also expressed their interest. But who does the cap fit?

Anyone with an inkling of the goings-on in Edo, who holds the interest of its people at heart, will readily concede that over the last twenty-four years, the Heartbeat State has witnessed a relatively peaceful and progressive democracy. While tensions may be raised and the polity heated with every election cycle, every administration has operated within a semblance of calm and order.

With each preceding governor contributing his quota to the growth and development of the state, it is almost indisputable that the administration of the present governor, Godwin Obaseki has been the most reformative. Confronted with a myriad of concomitant challenges in governance, like his predecessors, likewise colleagues across Nigeria, his penchant for deviating from the norms of business-as-usual governance, both administratively and politically has keystroked several indicators to an emerging economic boom in the state.

Although some may despise his style, and dispute his achievements, the facts on the ground are that Edo, today, is the only state that pays its workforce higher than the national minimum wage of N30,000, a feat that even the federal government still struggles to match. This is alongside the reconstruction of the state’s civil service secretariat complex which is now world-class; a cynosure to behold, fitted with state-of-the-art facilities and gadgets.

In agriculture, attracting private capital of over $500 million, the state currently boasts the largest oil palm estate in sub-Saharan Africa; emulating models that sparked an economic revolution and boosted productivity among the famous Asian Tigers.

Of considerable significance also, is the fact that the state is now home to two of the four modular crude oil processing plants in the country. From a state regarded as a civil-service state, and derided for its unenviable numbers of illegally trafficked persons, Edo State, within seven years, is fast emerging as a hub of hubs – a nexus of progress, serving as a focal point for advancements across sectors such as education, agriculture, manufacturing, petrochemical refining, sports, entertainment, arts and culture.

That this bullish socio-economic developmental trajectory has been achieved in such a short time cannot be excised from the pedigree of the individual that is at the helm of affairs. Underrated by many when he stepped into governance as a political neophyte, Obaseki has proven that he is more adept at the job than even the political jobbers. As a renowned investment banker, what he brought to the scene is his wealth of experience after decades of successes excelling in the private sector – a terrain that is often unforgiving of the lack of capacity or nous for productive thinking.

A cursory look at the list of aspirants vying for the ballot contest come September 2024, will prove that only a few can boast of the proven capacity Obaseki already possessed before becoming governor.

Among this class is the co-founder of Banwo and Ighodalo, a leading corporate and commercial law firm, chairman, Board of Directors, Sterling Bank PLC and exiting chairman of Nigerian Breweries, Dr. Asue Ighodalo. From his family background to his educational qualifications and the numerous positions he has held, and still holds as a top executive across legal, banking, and energy sectors, no one can argue that he is not among the leading contenders in the pool of gladiators contesting, who actually have something to offer Edo people, as opposed to some who are mere clout chasers or political jobbers.

Alongside his impeccable resume, Ighodalo also shares another salient similarity with Obaseki as an economic policy consultant that has closely collaborated with the Edo State Government primarily in advisory capacity. Despite this being his inaugural foray into active politics, he is no stranger to governance, having been one of the brains behind the multi-sectoral accomplishments of the Obaseki-led administration.

Acknowledging that Ighodalo is not the sole participant boasting an impressive CV in the electoral race, several factors align in his favour, providing him with a distinct advantage over most of his opponents.

For many contenders, the most noteworthy aspect of their resume is a past political office or an unsuccessful attempt at one. In addition to not being among those whose biggest contribution to society is political, unable to situate their immense affluence and prominence to anything driven by personal innovation or productivity, but rather as recurring beneficiaries of a corrupt political system, Asue Ighodalo also hails from the Esan ethnic group. The Esan people constitute the predominant tribe in the Edo Central Senatorial District, and there is a prevailing sentiment that they have been marginalized in the selection of the state’s chief public officer.

While it is essential to be mindful of political biases and public opinions, it should be emphasized that there is no constitutional provision dictating the ethnicity of Edo’s next governor. The Esan discourse is only rooted in the principles of equity, fairness, and inclusion, essential for fostering unity and maintaining the relative peace the state has enjoyed through every political season.

It would have been exigent to outrightly posit that all who do not fit the bill should immediately drop out of the race, but that would be unconstitutional and a violation of the democratic process. Ergo, let the good people of Edo State be encouraged to fully and transparently exercise their civic rights. Having transitioned since 1999 from the son of a billionaire and former local government chairman, to a textile worker turned labour union leader, and presently an investment banker cum governor, Edo State must not drop the bar. Come November 12, 2024, when Obaseki hands over the baton of leadership to the next governor, it must be to someone capable of elevating the discourse.

Without any modicum of equivocation, Asue Ighodalo fits the bill and undoubtedly possesses the ability to build on the successes of the current governor, steering the state toward sustainable development, growth, and progress. The people of Edo deserve nothing less.

•Legbedion, a social critic writes from Benin City