EDO 2024: Edo South group throws weight behind Asue Ighodalo

Members of Edo South Vanguard for Justice and Equity have thrown their weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the Edo 2024 poll, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, describing him as the most qualified individual to lead the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Benin, Joy Osareimen, a member of the group from Oredo Local Government Area, said Ighodalo’s antecedent and pedigree, among others, earned him the group’s endorsement.

She said: “As we take our time to critically consider the socio-political history of the state since the beginning of the current democratic dispensation in 1999 and we arrived on the equitable resolution that it’s fair that Edo Central is allowed to govern the state in 2024.

“After a search and study of all the aspirants coming into the race, we have concluded that for Edo State to experience a more peaceful coexistence, unity and brotherhood among all the ethnic nationalities in the state, we must respect the doctrine of fairness, equity, justice, equality and diversity and give Edo Central the opportunity to produce the next governor.

“We call on all the good people of Edo South to support our son, Governor Obaseki, who made a promise to the state in 2020 that in the spirit of equity and fairness, he would ensure that Edo Central produces the next governor. It is our responsibility to support him to achieve this noble course.”