DSS to deploy weapons produced by personnel – Bichi

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a strategic response to Nigeria’s security challenges and economic constraints, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has announced that the agency is poised to unveil and start using weapons manufactured by its personnel.

According to him, the move aims to enhance the agency’s operational effectiveness while contributing to the country’s self-sufficiency in defense capabilities.

This announcement was made on Saturday during the graduation ceremony of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16, which was held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said, “We shall soon start deploying assets and platforms we’ve produced ourselves, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

“We are producing our own weapons and, by the grace of God, when we achieve this, we will save our country from the financial burden of importing such weapons.”

During his address, Bichi also reflected on the success of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) under the leadership of Mr. Ayodele Adeleke, commending his dedication and professionalism.

“I remember when I appointed Mr. Adeleke as the commander of this institute. Today, anyone who visits this institute can attest to the success we have achieved,” he said.

The Director General added that the DSS will continue to support the institute in its mission to impart knowledge that will enhance security in the country.

He emphasized that the top echelon of the DSS is also committed to motivating its staff, focusing on research and development, and providing proactive intelligence to other security agencies.

“I assure other security agencies that the DSS will continue to provide proactive intelligence to drive operations,” Bichi continued.

He also cautioned Nigerians to shun those he described as warmongers who want to set the country on fire, urging them to remain patriotic and utilize the skills they have acquired to develop the country.

The EIMC 16 course began in February 2023 with 89 participants from 35 agencies across Nigeria and four other African countries.

By the time of graduation, the course had lost three participants, leaving 86 graduates who were urged by Bichi to apply the lessons learned during training in their respective fields and future endeavours.

Also present at the event was Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, who urged support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in redefining modern leadership and repositioning Nigeria.

He emphasized the need for improved governance and job creation to address insecurity issues.

Shettima highlighted Nigeria’s potential for growth during his address.

He said, “Nigeria is a sleeping giant, and it’s high time for the greatest black nation on earth to awaken.

“Once we believe in the Nigerian project and put forth our best efforts to reposition our nation, achievements can be made.”

The Vice President also called for improved governance and job creation to address the nation’s insecurity issues.

Shettima also warned against the potential unintended consequences of calls for secession, urging careful consideration.

“Those who are advocating for the breakup of this nation or the destabilization of this country often fail to think beyond their immediate concerns,” he cautioned.

Earlier, the Commandant of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Mr Ayodele Adeleke, described the EIMC, 16, programme as a significant part of national security, encompassing a broad range of topics.

“It is designed for advanced security management at the top level and covers topics such as security awareness, and intelligence management amongst others,” Adeleke explained.

As the event concluded, the 86 participants left armed with new skills, insights, and an increased sense of patriotism, ready to face the challenges of their respective fields and contribute to the development and security of their nation.