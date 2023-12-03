Don’t give up on govt, there’s hope for Nigeria, SGF tells Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, urging citizens not to give up on the government.

Senator Akume made these remarks at the ‘National Solemn Assembly: A Day of Praise, Worship, and Thanksgiving to God for Nigeria,’ which was held at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja over the weekend.

He stated that Nigeria is undoubtedly a gifted country, but it has hitherto been in need of a visionary leader.

He therefore urged the nation to offer prayers for the country’s leadership and its success.

The SGF called for support and cooperation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, which is aimed at propelling the country forward in a win-win manner.

He said, “We need prayers not only for the leadership but also for our country. We have an extraordinary man, elected by Nigerians to lead the country for a period of four years. He needs our prayers to succeed.

“One of the former presidents, during the unveiling of President Tinubu’s manifesto, said that he (Tinubu) did it in Lagos and that he would do the same for the rest of the country.

“Now, when you look at the renewed hope agenda, you have hope for this country and hope for a better tomorrow.”

Akume reiterated a strong belief in Nigeria’s potential, citing its natural resources and wealth.

“Nigeria is undoubtedly a gifted country; we are rich in natural resources, including minerals, both solid and fossil. However, we need a visionary leader to guide us, and that is what God has provided for us,” the SGF said.

He also urged the Nigerian media to continue reporting on what unites the country and brings its people together, rather than focusing on what tears them apart.

According to him, “There are things that unite us more than what leads to irritations. We tend to create the impression that we have irredentist movements in this country, but that is not true. Nigeria will continue to exist, and with your prayers, it will continue to be the envy of the world in all its glory.”

At the event, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos and Methodist Bishop of Ikeja, delivered a sermon drawing inspiration from the Book of Joshua 1:8.

He emphasized the importance of spiritual guidance in governance.

“As leaders, we must heed the words of Joshua 1:8 and let the book of the law not depart from our mouths,” he counseled.

Adegbite also made a prophetic pronouncement for the recovery of the economy and the stabilization of the nation.

“I declare today that the Naira shall be restored and stand firm against other currencies. Our nation will experience stability, our economy will be rejuvenated, and peace and prosperity will reign throughout the land,” Bishop Adegbite declared.

Meanwhile, CAN’s National Director of Legal & Public Affairs, Dame (Barr) Comfort Otera Chigbue, who was one of the conveners of the event, explained that as Nigeria navigates challenging times, the call for unity and support for the country’s leadership underscores the enduring spirit of hope and resilience in Nigeria.

Further, the event featured an award ceremony by the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, where the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and several state governors were honoured for their selfless service to humanity.

Among those recognized were Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his counterparts from Cross River State, Borno State, Oyo and Ogun State – Bassy Otu, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Seyi Makinde, and Dapo Abiodun respectively.

The event, which also included special prayer sessions for the nation and its leaders, was attended by prominent religious and political figures, including CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the Tor Tiv, HRM Prof. James Ayatse, representatives of the Sultan of Sokoto, members of the diplomatic corps, and many other dignitaries.