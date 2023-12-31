Don’t despair, all will be well in 2024, Edu tells vulnerable Nigerians

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

By Soni Daniel

Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Minister, Dr. Betta Edu, has given renewed hope to vulnerable Nigerians, telling them not to despair as all will be well in the new year.

Edu in her new year message made available to Vanguard on Sunday, also pledged to vigorously pursue measures and programmes to lift Nigerians from poverty in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda’s commitment to eradicate poverty and reduce humanitarian challenges in the country.

The Minister’s pledge was contained in a new year message signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair.

Dr Edu said in the message: “This new year 2024 holds a great promise for Nigeria’s economy under the great leadership of our President, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu who is irrevocably committed to rejuvenation of the economy”

“I do solemnly assure you that the economic rejuvenation of our country will positively rub off on the poor and vulnerable among us as Mr President has already given the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation the mandate and full backing to pull 50 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 42 months in line with the Renewed Hope mandate and we have the unwavering drive to meet this target one hundred percent.

According to her, the various social intervention schemes of the federal government being implemented by my Ministry have already started yielding positive results as can be gleaned from a plethora of beneficiaries across the country testifying to a new lease of life and economic independence.

The minister added: “In no distant time from now, we will be rolling out various programmes that will enable the ministry to meet up the set target,including end hunger, Code Nigeria and many more others aimed at pulling Millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

While describing the new year as a glistering new page embossed with optimism and a new vista, the Minister wished Nigerians octane peace and progress in the new year, and assured that the Tinubu administration would strive to build a better nation for all Nigerians.