‘DJ Preppy Play Off’” 6th edition holds on Boxing Day

By Ayo Onikoyi

With the atmosphere reflecting nothing but festivities as Christmas celebration is here, popular Lagos-based entertainer, Nya Effing Edet better known as DJ Preppy has finalized arrangements to thrill his fans and fun seekers in the city of Lagos with an entertainment show tagged, DJ Preppy Play Off.

DJ Preppy Play Off is slated to hold 26th of December (Boxing Day) at Barracuda Beach, Lekki, Ajah Lagos. The event will be the 6th edition of the annual show. It’s slated to take off at 1pm.

DJ Preppy Play Off is an exclusive avenue where disc jockeys in their numbers are let loose and take turns to dish out tunes to music lovers. These talents are led by the host, DJ Preppy.

Among the DJs that will be sharing the stage in the show that is packed and produced by AKSTREETZ are Undisputed DJ Hassan, DJ Embassey, DJ Prince and DJ Spicy, to mention a few. The show is supported by Airtel, Smart Cash, Acardiatv and Nonsman.

Helmsman of AKSTREETZ, Ekanem Fiday Akan in a chat assured that the 6th edition of DJ Preppy Play Off is going to be a clear departure from what it used to be as upgrades have been made to arrangements, equipment and others in order to ensure fun seekers have a memorable Christmas celebration