Disclose Adeleke’s whereabout, health status – APC asks Osun govt

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

…You’re chasing shadows – PDP

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state has called on the State Government to come clean on the whereabout and health status of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

According to the opposition party, the governor has been conspicuously absent from the state since 31 days ago, alleging that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-led administration has been holding back information on the governor’s mission outside the country.

The APC Chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal in a statement issued by the party’s Media Director, Kola Olabisi on Monday the manner the governor’s media handlers handles his whereabout is enough to show that the administration is hiding something from the public.

It reads partly, “The contradicting reasons for the absence of Adeleke from the state for 30 clears days are enough reasons to suspect and conclude that the governor is using falsehood to deceive the people of the state which is an indication that he has something to hide.

“Any mortal can fall sick any time and anywhere. It however, becomes a matter of public interest when someone who is politically-exposed like Governor Adeleke is now found wanting in the performance of his constitutional responsibilities.

“A camelion which walks gently falls sick to talk less of a frog that daily hits its whole body against the ground. There is no human being who could be engaging in the dancing style of Governor Adeleke at 60 plus that would not have one or two health challenges to contend with.

“The long and short of our sermon is that Osun State is not an individual enterprise that can be run outside the provisions of the constitution. The governor needs to sit up to his constitutional responsibilities of providing qualitative governance for the people of Osun State as anything short of this is balderdash

Reacting, Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi in a statement by the party’s Media Director, Oladele Bamiji, insisted that the Governor was on vacation and due to arrive this week.

“Mr Governor has used the one month vacation to relax, to reenergize, refresh, and recharge as he starts his second year in office. You remember the Governor granted an interview on both radio and newspapers to mark his one year in office, and I can tell you our Governor has no health challenges. It is not a crime to take a vacation after working so hard for 12 good months.”

“Even while on vacation, the Governor was coordinating his team from his vacation. He launched the implementation of the Multi-billion Infra Plan project. Everybody can see the ongoing work at Oke-fia – Lameco Junction. Our Governor is even working while on vacation.”

“As soon as the Governor arrives this week, Osun should be prepared for more delivery of dividends of democracy and good governance. Osun APC is just chasing shadows. The Adeleke governorship is the best for the state”, it reads partly.