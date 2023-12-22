Digital twin technology is innovative path to Net Zero in construction — Husseini Musa

The construction industry, historically a significant contributor to global carbon emissions, is undergoing a transformative shift. A vital part of this shift is the adoption of innovative technologies aimed at enhancing sustainability and efficiency.

At the forefront of this transformation is Digital Twin Technology, a concept revolutionizing the sector and accelerating progress towards NetZero emissions. Globally, the call for sustainable practices in construction has never been more pressing. The industry, known for its substantial environmental footprint due to resource extraction and energy use, is now seeking ways to minimize its impact. This shift is not just about compliance; it’s a response to a worldwide demand for environmentally responsible construction practices. Leading the charge in applying digital twin technology is Husseini Musa, a dynamic Nigerian professional and a quantity surveyor at a major UK construction firm. Musa, who recently earned a master’s degree in construction project management, is driven by a fervent passion for digitization and sustainability.

Musa’s work in exploring novel applications of digital twins is setting new standards in the construction processes. His approach involves minimizing waste and promoting sustainable development. As he puts it, “This technology is pivotal in mitigating carbon emissions by enabling real-time monitoring, optimizing resource usage, and fostering data-driven decision-making across industries.”

Musa skillfully integrates his expertise in quantity surveying and project management with digital twin tools, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), virtual reality (VR), and simulation software. His innovative solutions are groundbreaking.

“These tools are instrumental in quantifying carbon emissions, guiding material selection, reducing costs and project timelines, and supporting eco-friendly construction projects,” explains Musa.

Digital twins offer substantial advantages in project oversight and decision-making. Creating a virtual replica of the construction process allows teams to identify potential issues, optimize workflows, and make informed decisions that bolster efficiency and sustainability.

The environmental impact of construction is significant, and digital twins provide a powerful tool for precise monitoring and control over resource consumption. Musa emphasizes, “Through real-time analytics, we can optimize energy use, reduce waste, and minimize the environmental impact, contributing significantly to the industry’s NetZero goals.”

Moreover, digital twins enable proactive maintenance, ensuring efficiency throughout a building’s lifespan and reducing the need for carbon-intensive reactive fixes. As the construction industry sets ambitious NetZero targets, the role of digital twin technology becomes increasingly invaluable.

By leveraging its insights, construction projects can enhance resource efficiency, reduce emissions, and pave the way for a more sustainable future. At the intersection of technology and construction lies the promise of a more sustainable industry. With pioneers like Husseini Musa at the helm, digital twin technology is not just a tool but a pathway to realizing this net-zero future.