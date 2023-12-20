Digital transformation: Jiji emerges NiTA Online Marketplace of the Year

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

E-commerce marketplace, Jiji Nigeria has emerged the Nigeria Technology Awards, NiTA Online Marketplace of the Year.



The award recognized Jiji Nigeria’s impact on the economy, job creation, and the overall digital transformation of Nigeria.

From left: Sales Supervisor, Obinna Monday, Jiji Nigeria; Head of HR, Jiji Nigeria, Adetunji Bademosi; PR and Marketing Head, Jiji Nigeria, Majolie Obaje and Prof. Damian Odimegwu, University of Nigeria Nsukka



NiTA is an award organized to celebrate and reward individual, corporate organizations and educational institute.



The award also follows the organisation’s recognition as the “Most Innovative E-commerce platform” by the BrandCom awards in 2022.

The award highlights Jiji’s exemplary performance, cutting-edge technologies, and impact on the Nigerian e-commerce landscape.

Chief Operating Officer at Jiji and Cars45, Maxim Makarchuk, expressed gratitude for the award, saying: “We are truly honoured to receive the “Online Marketplace of the Year 2023” award from the Nigeria Technology Awards. This recognition is proof of the hard work, dedication, and innovation of the entire Jiji Nigeria team. We strive to provide a seamless and secure online marketplace for our more than 12 million users, and this award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the e-commerce space.

“Jiji Nigeria has consistently set itself apart by fostering a user-friendly platform, implementing robust security measures, and continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of its diverse user base.”

He also explained that the platform’s success is attributed to its focus on customer satisfaction, a huge product range with over four million active adverts and a commitment to fostering trust within the online marketplace community.

Makarchuk noted: “As we celebrates this remarkable achievement, we will remains committed to our mission of empowering businesses, connecting buyers and sellers, and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy.”