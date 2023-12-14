Demolition: Rivers crisis may spread across Nigeria if not resolved now – Bode George

Chief Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George said the political crisis in Rivers State could spread across Nigeria if not resolved as soon as possible.

George said this in an interview on Arise Television on Thursday.

The PDP chieftain appealed to the warring factions to embrace peace in the interest of the country.

He tasked the leadership of the PDP to intervene and resolve the crisis immediately.

George said, “Rivers is a very very important state electoral-wise. The crisis can spread to other parts of the country.

“I want to plead with all sides in the interest of this nation. This is not the time to fight; our economic situation is terrible. People are hungry and angry.

“Where is the leader of the PDP? What’s he doing? The party leaders should defend and resolve this crisis.”

Rivers State has been boiling for the past few weeks, with the state House of Assembly as the epicentre of the chaos.

The crisis within the 32-member assembly stems from a bitter rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

This political crisis has split the assembly into two factions, each aligned with their respective leaders and fueled by accusations, impeachment attempts, and defections.

The assembly complex was demolished on Wednesday.

Fubara presented the 2024 budget to the Edison Ehie-led faction, further solidifying their position as the court-recognised leadership.

The defection of 27 PDP members of the assembly to the APC has led to the declaration of their seats vacant by Ehie.

These members are believed to be loyal to Martins Amaewhule, Wike’s ally.

The defectors have also adopted the house residential quarters as their hallowed chamber following the demolition of the assembly complex.