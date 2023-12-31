Delta Works ministry committed to delivering Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda – Izeze

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, Friday, said the ministry remains irrevocably committed to delivering on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE agenda for the people of the state.

Comrade Izeze disclosed this at a media parley to mark the end of 2023 working year at his office in Asaba.

He expressed gratitude to God for seeing him and the staff of the ministry through till today 29th December, being the last working day of the year 2023.

When asked why he was still in the office working, when a lot of people have traveled for holidays within and outside the country, Izeze emphasized, “the last time he checked the calendar, today is not a public holiday and has no reason to be off work.

The Works Commissioner said, “procrastination is the great thief of time, and on no account should any work be pushed over to another day except for public holidays or unavoidable emergency situations.

“If the Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, the executive Governor of Delta state as at today 29th December 2023 is still working in the office attending to important matters of state concerns, then i see no reason to be anywhere else other than in the office treating files for onward action by relevant directorates within the ministry and if need arise, visit project sites for on the spot assessment.

“Governor Oborevwori is in a social contract with Deltans to deliver more meaningful development, opportunity for all to thrive, with realistic reforms and enhanced security through his well articulated M.O.R.E Agenda, which can only be achieved through dint of hard work and diligent supervision of the process.

“Essentially, this ministry touches the lives of all Deltans through project delivery, as such files that needs my attention, shouldn’t be rolled over to another day, when they can be treated today, even if it’s the last working day of the year. I have ensured that no mail or file is left hanging on my table.

“On August 23, 2023, we officially assumed office, and immediately swung into action. So far we have paid on the spot inspection visit to Ughelli -Asaba projects sites being handled by CCECC Ogwashi-Ukwu and Levant Construction Nig Ltd at Oleh Roundabout.

“We went on inspection at Bubedan project site at Isheagu, Nigercat project site at Bedesiegha, Bomadi. Storm drain project at Ogbeogonogo market area, Asaba. Ongoing projects at lower Erejuwa and environs by sharpstone construction company.

“There are other projects inaugurated by the Governor within this period. The Madonna school internal roads network measuring about 16km and many other ongoing projects that are near completion.”

Izeze further remarked that, “As a Ministry, we have also ensured that contractors who have completed their jobs whose certificates of completion needed to be signed in other for them to process their payments and clear staff salaries and other contingencies, is another factor why we have prioritized every working hour available to me to ensure smooth governance process,”

He expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for appointing him to lead the ministry adding that he would continue to put his best for.

“Honestly I am glad, to have been called to serve Deltans in this capacity by His Excellency and I will keep putting in the best of my God given ability in advancing the MORE Agenda.

“The satisfaction in all of these for me, is seeing the MORE Agenda gaining momentous traction progressively, with measurable impacts in the overall benefit of all Deltans. I remain unrepentantly committed to His Excellency’s policy thrust.

“We hope to do more in 2024 God sparing our lives and granting us sound health to perform.

“On this note, I wish to extend a very hearty compliments of the season to the good people of Delta State on whose mandate we are serving, the media for their support roles, stakeholders, leaders and particularly my dependable Permanent Secretary, Engr. Fred Edafioghor and the workforce of the Ministry of Works Highways and Urban Roads.

“Most especially my gratitude to God Almighty by whose grace we are enabled to carry out the assignment committed to our hands,” he stated.