Delta group to APC: Explain missing BVAS machines

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Delta Consensus Group, DCG, on Thursday, tasked the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State to explain the circumstances that led to the destruction of the BVAS machines and burning of electoral materials in the stronghold of its Delta governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege within the Delta Central Senatorial District.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Manny Onye deplored what it termed as the continued deceit of the party in making some believe that it has a strong case against the winner of the election, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The DCG said that a party that could only win four out of 25 local government areas through violence certainly does not have anything to prove at the Supreme Court.

While accusing party officials of pulling wool over the eyes of some members of the electorate, the group asked why it was that it was only in the alleged ‘stronghold’ of Senator Omo-Agege in Ughelli North that violence was witnessed during the governorship election.

Onye said: “We have heard the continued noise of some people still left with Omo-Agege and their claims of ‘Obtaining’ victory in the Supreme Court making us to wonder, on what basis.

“It is no news that Omo-Agege was declared winner in only four out of 25 local government areas and those areas were places where irregularity were most pronounced during the election.

“We are at this point asking the APC to come out and explain why it was that the party won in only places where significant manipulations and violence were recorded leading to the destruction of the BVAS machines in those areas.

“As has been severally reported, the most disturbing irregularities in the Delta governorship polls were at Evwreni community in Omo-Agege’s base in Ughelli North where thugs went on rampage, attacked and wounded INEC officials, destroyed over three BVAS machines and set electoral materials on fire, among other heinous crimes.

“As the party has taken its case to the Supreme Court, we implore the diligent jurists to ask Omo-Agege what happened to the BVAS machines. The case of the BVAS machines must not be end up like the missing mace of the 8th Senate.”

The group said it has confidence in the Supreme Court to assert justice given that it would not give in to blackmail as being perpetuated through some propaganda acts of the APC.