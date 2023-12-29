Dangote Refinery gets 3rd crude supply of 1m barrel

•Sets to start refining January 2024

•Creates jobs, other multiplier effects

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE $19 billion Dangote Refinery, yesterday, took delivery of one million barrels of crude oil, thus increasing total deliveries to about three million barrels while boosting hopes of ending importation of petroleum products and associated foreign exchange burden on the currently being discharged into the company’s facility, came from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO).

He said that Dangote Refinery has concluded plans to start the refining of diesel and aviation fuel by Mid- January 2024, adding that the refining of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS will follow later.

According to him, the refinery has the capacity to meet 100 percent of Nigeria’s domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, kerosene, aviation jet as well as export to the global market.

He said the coming on stream of the refinery will create many multiplier effects, especially jobs, suppliers, capacity building, empowerment and technology transfer to Nigerians.

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, had earlier confirmed that the refinery will fully come on stream, processing 650, 000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.

He had said: “We do not want to start our refinery with foreign goods; we want to start with Nigerian crude. We’re more than ready and you will see our gasoline products soon.”