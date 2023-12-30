Dafinone wishes Delta Central prosperous new year

Dafinone

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has sent his New Year warm greetings to the people of Delta Central. He assures them that 2024 will bring about positive changes and improvements.

In his New Year message, Senator Dafinone expresses his heartfelt gratitude to the constituents for their unwavering support throughout the year.He acknowledges the challenges faced by the District and promised to work with other critical stakeholders, including the federal government to address them.

Looking ahead to 2024, Senator Dafinone foresee a period of growth, collaboration, and positive change for the district. Highlighting key priorities such as enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment initiatives.

Senator Dafinone emphasizes the importance of unity and collaboration in achieving these goals for the collective benefit of Delta Central. He urges the Urhobo people to engage with community leaders and welcomes constructive feedback from constituents.

He also charged the Urhobo Nation to continue to support President Bola Tinubu-led administration and to align with its Renewed Hope Agenda. He stresses that as the fifth largest ethnic group in the country, the Urhobo Nation cannot afford to be excluded from the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

Senator Dafinone extends his best wishes to all constituents, urging them to embrace the spirit of unity and community service as they embark on the journey of the New Year.

He also encourages active participation in civic activities and promised to work tirelessly to represent the interests and aspirations of the people of Delta Central in the national Assembly.

“As we bid farewell to the past year and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead, let us reflect on the modest achievements of the past and envision a future filled with progress and prosperity,” he says.

“I am profoundly grateful for the trust and support of the people of Delta Central. Together, we have achieved significant milestones, and I am optimistic that the coming year will bring even more opportunities for growth and development.

“As we step into the New Year, I remain committed to fostering positive change, ensuring inclusivity, and contributing to the overall well-being of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District.

He acknowledges that 2023 was a very challenging year for the nation and its people. However, he believes that Nigeria will come out stronger in 2024, overcoming these challenges and work towards economic recovery, which will provide greater opportunities for the country’s unemployed youth.

“Therefore, I urge the Urhobo people to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu-led administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda by embracing government policies and programs aimed at economic recovery and development.

“I wish the great people of Delta Central happy and a prosperous New Year filled with greater opportunities.”