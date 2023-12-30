Dafinone mourns passing of former ICAN President, Ijewere

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has expressed deep condolences to the family of Emmanuel Ijewere, the former president of the Institute of Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), who sadly passed away at the age of 77.

The news of Ijewere’s demise has sent shockwaves through the accounting community and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born on October 30, 1946, in Plateau State, Emmanuel Ijewere made significant contributions to the accounting profession in Nigeria. Serving as the 32nd president of ICAN from 1996 to 1997, he demonstrated exemplary leadership skills and played a vital role in advancing the objectives of the institute. His unwavering dedication and commitment to the accounting profession will always be remembered.

It is noteworthy that Ijewere had the privilege of working as partner with late Senator David Omueya Dafinone, father of Senator Ede Dafinone.

Their professional bond was fortified by mutual respect and a shared vision for the development of Nigeria. Their collaboration in the field of accounting left an indelible mark on the profession, laying the foundation for future advancements.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ijewere made significant contributions to various organizations and industries. In 1979, he founded Ijewere & Co., a highly respected chartered accountancy firm in Nigeria.

His expertise and vast experience led him to hold prestigious positions, including chairman of Best Foods Group, Emson, Nigeria Agribusiness Group, Drum Resources Nigeria Limited, Apel Capital & Trust Limited, Countrywide Direct Mortgage Company, Kerildbert Holdings, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), Gemini Pharmaceuticals, and many others.

Emmanuel Ijewere’s impact extended beyond the accounting field. He served as the chairman of the Institute of Directors (IOD), the Nigerian Red Cross, and was a member of the National Economic Forum (NEF).

His involvement in the Agricultural Transformation Implementation Council (ATIC) and his contribution as a resource person for the transition committee of former President Muhammadu Buhari regarding agriculture demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the development of Nigeria’s economy.

Senator Ede Dafinone in a signed statement while commiserating with the Ijewere family, acknowledges Emmanuel Ijewere’s invaluable contributions to the accounting profession and his outstanding service to Nigeria.

“The collaboration between Ijewere and my late father exemplified their shared dedication to the advancement of Nigeria. Their vision for the progress of the country has left a lasting impact on the accounting profession and beyond.

“We, the Dafinone family extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Emmanuel Ijewere during this difficult time. We hope that they find solace in the knowledge that Ijewere’s life was one of remarkable achievements and significant impact.

Ijewere’s demis is not only a big loss to his family, the accounting profession, but it’s a great loss to the nation at large. His vast experience would have been a great asset in our quest of navigating our country from the current situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family he left behind, even as we pray God to grant the Ijewere’s the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”