Customs commences probe of bribe-seeking officer

By Godwin Oritse

Following the viral video of a yet-to-be-identified Customs Officer seen demanding a bribe from another Nigerian at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday said it has commenced an investigation into the incident.

In a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada, he stated that the officer’s behaviour has rightfully raised public concern, adding that the agency will ensure full accountability.

Naiwada said: “We are committed to ensuring full accountability, just as the agency is diligently investigating an incident at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, where an officer was observed soliciting a N5,000 bribe from a passenger. This behaviour has rightfully raised public concern, and we are committed to ensuring full accountability.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident transpired at New Terminal, within the departure hall of Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, and was captured on video by the involved passenger. The recording reveals an inappropriate request for ₦5000 in exchange for expeditious processing of customs procedures.

“We wish to confirm that the officer implicated is indeed a member of the Nigeria Customs Service, properly assigned to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Area Command.

“The NCS strongly condemns this unprofessional conduct and is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism. A comprehensive investigation is underway to scrutinize the incident thoroughly, and appropriate actions will be taken.

“Such behaviour is entirely inconsistent with the core values of our service, and we are resolute in maintaining a transparent and accountable customs operation.

“We encourage passengers and the public to report any instances of misconduct or corruption promptly.

These reports are crucial in upholding the integrity of our service and ensuring that officers adhere to the highest ethical standards. The NCS is unwavering in its commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability. The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the public at the earliest opportunity.