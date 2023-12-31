C’River has been in Bondage, stagnant for Years – Gov Otu

Governor Bassey Otu

…my administration laying a good foundation for prosperity of the state

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu has revealed that the state has been in bondage for years.

The governor disclosed this during a Thanksgiving service organised in honour of his Chief Of Staff, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar at Bible Christian Crusaders Mission( BCCM) in Calabar South Local government area on Sunday.

Gov Otu however stressed that the bondage has been broken and his administration was laying a good foundation for the prosperity of the state.

His words :” Cross River State was in bondage for years and those who have eyes can see that the bondage has been broken.

“How else can we explain that we were number twelve and even the new baby states created yesterday have gone ahead of us.

“God did not create anyone to be static, what is very constant is change.Like I always say, a child of three or four that is still crawling is a problem to himself and the parents.

“So Cross River State has been stagnated for years and it’s time has come.The days where they say Cross River State is poor has passed, we are laying a solid foundation which will propel the state to prosperity.

“For Cross River State,I will never allow anyone to come and ask you why did you vote this man, because I will fulfill my purpose,” Gov Otu said.

On his part, Honourable Emmanuel Ironbar thanked God for always standing by him over the years.

He said if it was based on qualification, he would not be where he is and thanked God for qualifying him.

He also acknowledged his principal, Governor Bassey Otu adding that he took him as a brother, mentored him and made him understand that there is patience in politics and you cannot win all the times.

He said there is so much for everyone in the state to benefit from and so there was no need to fight.

He called on all citizens and residents in the state to join hands with the governor to make him succeed.