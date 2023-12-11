Collapsed Bedesegha bridge’ll be ready Jan — Delta govt

By Ochuko Akuopha

DELTA State government, weekend, said the collapsed Bedesegha bridge along Bomadi road, Patani Local Government Area that is being reconstructed and would be ready for use in the next month.

Making the disclosure during inspection of ongoing works on the project, the state Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr. Reuben Izeze, said the bridge is strategic as it leads to three local government areas of Bomadi, Burutu and Ughelli South and also the shortest access to Bayelsa State

Accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Festus Ahon and top officials of the ministry, Izeze said Niger Construction Limited, NIGERCAT, the firm handling the project, could not meet up with the earlier completion date of December 20 due to high rains that caused heavy flooding around the project.

He said: “Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has graciously granted NIGERCAT up to December 20 as they requested to complete this project and hand it over so that it will be ready for use to not only Deltans but including Bayelsans.”

Izeze noted that “Governor Oborevwori is concerned that the people of this area who are predominantly Christians, would want to celebrate the yuletide in their villages/ towns hence he conceded and granted the 20th of December as the deadline for the completion of this work.”