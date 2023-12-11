Collaboration needed for building, devt of cities – Developer, Tony Aspire

…marks 45th birthday

An array of top developers and realtors in Lagos state have lauded the contributions of real estate tycoon, Dr. Tony Aspire Kolawole to the growth of the industry in the state as friends and business partners threw a surprise beach party for his 45th birthday anniversary.

Several business leaders in the real estate community as well as top realtors from the Billionaire Realtors Group were present at the surprise party to honour one of their mentors. The event started with a welcome message by the Chairman of the event, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, CEO, Zylus Group. Attendees include Wale Ponnle, COO, Gracias Global Homes and Properties & Secretary of the event planning committee, Dr Hassan Ismail, CEO, Eystone Development & Head of Media for the event; Adetola Nola, CEO Veritasi Homes & Properties Ltd, Tobi Akerele, Managing Director, Gidi Real estate Investment Limited; Dominic Osim, CEO Homenest Development; Chiazor Daniel, CEO, Grand Duke Investment; and amongst several others.

Other companies present at the event include Zularich Properties, Evermark, Finebricks Properties & Investment Ltd, Ragnarök Property Development Ltd, Thesaurus Bay, Landmark Corporate Realty, Reftop Homes, Photizo, Thesaurus Gardens Ltd, MKH Properties Ltd, and Adozillion Homes.

“Today, we are celebrating an icon, a leader that has distinguished himself and added value to many people within and outside the real estate industry in Nigeria, “said Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, CEO of Zylus group, who was chairman of the occasion.

According to Tobi Akerele, “Realtors and developers are not just businesspeople, they are builders of the city and for Lagos to be the city we all dream of, we need the heavy contributions of realtors and developers. Tony Kolawole exemplifies this idea of the real developer and deserves to be celebrated.

According to Wale Ponnle, the event is the celebration of one of the industry’s finest; a mentor of mentors and a thought leader, who has fostered collaborations in the industry.

“He has inspired a lot of people to aspire to financial freedom,” Ponnle added.

The celebrant was excited as his mentees, friends and business partners celebrated him.

“I am full of joy today, seeing my friends and mentees celebrating me. It was a surprise as I never expected it,” he said. “This is the culmination of a long-term dedication to business and service, and it shows that diligence pays. I can only be grateful,” the real estate tycoon added.

Tony Aspire Kolawole is the CEO of Tribitat Real Estate and President of Billionaire Realtors Group. (BRG), one of Africa’s largest Africa largest real estate brokerage agencies. He is a seasoned and highly recognised real estate entrepreneur with key interests in real estate marketing, commercial real estate, real estate advisory and strategy as well as property development and investment.