Christmas: Share love this season – Adeleke urges Christians

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has tasked Christians in the state to look beyond the celebration of Christmas but imbibe spiritual lesson to share love among the populace.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Sunday, urged Christians to embrace the spirit of compassion and kindness that the season reflects.

While stressing the need for residents in the state not to undermine the prospects of unity in driving the needed progress for the state, he noted the importance of using the season to renew bonds and spread love without boundaries.

It reads, “I extend my heartfelt wishes to Christian faithful as we mark this year’s Christmas. The birth of Jesus Christ, as we have come to realize, is the most profound message on the power of love and how it can save,” the Governor noted in his message.

“As families gather to celebrate the season, I offer my sincere goodwill and urge them to look beyond the merriment of the celebration by using the occasion to spread love through giving and kindness.

“At a time like this, we need to look after each other and ensure that those with one need or the other are supported in our little ways. We are brothers and sisters irrespective of colour, tongues and faith, and so, we should explore the strength that unity and collectiveness offers.

“In the spirit of the season, Osun State Government under my leadership continues to prioritize the welfare of the people by paying owed half salary, the regular salary, and in a few days to come, the wage award agreed with labour leaders will be paid to give the needed fund to our workers and also stimulate the economy of the state”.

While wishing for hitchfree celebration and prosperous 2024, Governor Adeleke assured Osun people of sustained commitment to moving the state forward, noting that ongoing projects and new ones to broaden the economic prospect of the state and improve the situation of the people will receive priority next year.