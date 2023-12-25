CHRISTMAS: Obiodeh hosts Igbide clan harps on unity, peace, love

Delta State Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, Saturday, hosted the Igbide Clan Union Asaba branch in the spirit of the Yuletide.

Speaking during the brief ceremony held at his official residence in Asaba, Obiodeh called on the people of Igbide Kingdom and Isoko nation to continue to live in unity, peace and love adding that only a peaceful people enjoys dividends of democracy.

He thanked the Igbide Kingdom and the entire Isoko nation for their continued support for the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration in Delta State.

While wishing the people a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year, Chief Obiodeh emphasized that peace was necessary for the advancement and development of the state.

“On behalf of my family, the Management and staff of the Delta State Ministry of Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, i welcome and congratulate our people of Igbide Kingdom and Isoko nation in general on the 2023 Christmas celebrations.

“Let me assure our people that Igbide and Isoko will benefit more if they stand firm in their support for Governor Oborevwori and his administration throughout his terms in office.

“As we celebrate this Christmas and New Year, I urge all our people to show love to one another and continue to live in peace for us attract the needed development to our land.

“May this year’s celebration bring peace and development to all our homes. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year,” he stated.