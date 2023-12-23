Christmas: Nigeria not poor nation – First Lady, Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said Nigeria could not be described as a poor nation.

Oluremi stated this in her Christmas message after holding a Christmas party for the children of Nana Berry Orphanage in Abuja on Saturday.

She said 2024 would be glorious for Nigerians, while advising parents to continue to give hope to their wards.

She stated, “As we go into year 2024, our message should be how to transform the lives of the young ones. Whoever we are, we should stop talking about poverty in front of our children, we are not a poor nation, the wealthy ones should also take care of the poor ones and make them wealthy, that is all it takes.

“We have taken the issue of poverty out of context and it is really polluting the hearts of the young ones, but we have to give them hope and show them the life that is positive. We are entering a glorious year and those who believe that it is going to be glorious will enjoy it.”

The first lady advised parents to imbibe the habit of teaching their wards good morals for them to become great adults.

She said, “Parents are supposed to tell the children Christmas stories; that was what we all grew up with. For this year’s Christmas, we have decided to change the trajectory of what Christmas represents in the State House.

“For us in this dispensation, I think we have to adopt a home per year; next year, another orphanage home would come so that the children can have a sense of well-being and to give them a sense of belonging.

“They are all Nigerians. As you can see, they all have dreams like every one of us, bringing them here is for them to know that nothing is impossible. They too can become the persons God will put in place of power like this.”

She advised parents to start training their children in the ways of the Lord because children learn very quickly.

She noted, “This year’s Christmas celebration is also to remind them about the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ, and how the love of Christ made him to lay down his life for mankind.

“Also, that is what we have to do as a nation, to continue to make the necessary sacrifices for a lot of people to benefit; it is not about us but for generations that are coming after us.

“We have to give them good foundation because we believe their lives will be better than ours.”