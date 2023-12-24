Christmas: Army chief hails courage, resilience of troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has lauded troops of Nigerian Army and commended them for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in ensuring safety and security of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

This is contained in his Christmas message by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Sunday in Abuja.

Lagbaja saluted the troops for their undying faith in the Nigerian State in the face of adversity.

He congratulated troops for making it this far into the year and for weathering every storm that came their way.

According to him, over 50 thousand troops of the Nigerian army will miss wishing their families and loved ones Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person, during this yuletide.

The COAS said that all personnel would want to be with or wish their families, but could not do so because they would be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, communities, villages and hamlets, across the country and beyond.

He said that troops were duty-bound to be deployed, assuring them that the year ahead held good prospects for the nation and the army, judging by the policies and unfolding programmes of the Federal Government.

The army chief revealed that the army expected to take delivery of its helicopters and other combat enablers that would enhance better security environment across the country in the coming year.

He added that the army Headquarters had initiated several welfare projects that would directly impact the lives of soldiers and their families.

He reiterated that the well-being of troops remained of utmost importance and assured that he would continue to work tirelessly to provide troops’ with the requisite resources to carry out their duties effectively.

According to him, it is not oblivious that the Nigerian army is constantly confronted with some challenges as it strives to fulfill its constitutional obligations but are by no means insurmountable.

Lagbaja expressed confidence in the commitment of the Federal Government to boost the physical, morale and conceptual components of the army’s fighting power toward becoming a more efficient force.

He reassured that the army would continue to work with sister services, the Nigeria Police Force and other Security and Response agencies to create and maintain peaceful, safe and secure environment for socio-economic development of the country.