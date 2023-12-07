Cardoso approves CBN’s reviewed service charter

Yemi Cardoso, CBN Governor

The CBN governor, Mr Yemi Cardoso, has approved the reviewed “Service Charter’’ of the apex bank.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service charter is a requirement of the Business Facilitation Act 2022 for driving the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

It compels the CBN to fully comply with the directives of SERVICOM on improving customer service delivery.

The CBN stated on Thursday in Abuja that the charter outlined the working relationship between the bank and its external customers.

“The document clearly outlines the bank’s mandates, vision, mission, and core values.

“It contains the list of services offered by the bank through its various departments and the service standards for each service.

“The service charter also includes a standardised customer complaints form for reporting service failures as well as a mechanism for addressing failures in any of the bank’s services,’’ it stated.

It added that the service charter reiterated CBN’s commitment to effective and prompt service delivery to its stakeholders and its customers.

“It enables our customers to know the range of services provided by the bank as well as the standards at which these services would be provided.

“It equally states redress procedures in the event of service failure from any of our service windows.

“The charter applies to all stakeholders and customers of the bank,’’ it stressed.

In the foreword to the reviewed document, Cardoso reiterated CBN’s commitment to providing more responsive and citizen-friendly governance through quality service delivery that is efficient, accountable, and transparent. (NAN)