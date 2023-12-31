Buhari urges Katsina to unite against drug abuse epidemic

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a passionate call to action, urging the state to unite against the growing menace of drug abuse among its youth.

“We cannot afford to watch as drug abuse dismantles our youths’ potential and the country’s future,” Buhari said while speaking at the Katsina State Consultative Forum’s Annual Dialogue held at the State’s Government House on Sunday. The theme of the dialogue, “Tackling the Menace of Drug Abuse among Youths in Katsina State,” resonated deeply with the former president, who spoke not only in his capacity as a statesman but also as a concerned citizen of Katsina.

Painting a stark picture of the issue, Buhari acknowledged the bleak outlook painted by previous speakers. While recognizing the challenges, he emphasized the need for unwavering resolve in tackling the problem. “We must fix this menace in our society,” he asserted, reminding the audience that a nation’s strength lies in safeguarding its people, with its youth representing its most valuable asset.

“I urge all of us to unite and act decisively against drug abuse in Katsina State. We must not turn away from this self-inflicted suffering of our youth,” Buhari stated. He further stressed the importance of collective action, urging leaders, educators, policymakers, law enforcement, and communities to work together in various capacities.

To the youth, Buhari offered a direct and encouraging message: “You are the future administrators of this state. Your potential is immense, but it cannot be realized if too many of you succumb to drug addiction. Believe in yourselves, in your abilities, and in your future.” He acknowledged the challenges they face but assured them of support and opportunities to resist the lure of drugs.

For leaders, educators, and policymakers, Buhari emphasized the need for compassionate leadership, investment in youth through education and employment, and collaborative development of prevention, treatment, and reintegration strategies. He encouraged them to lead by example and set a positive tone for the state.

Recognizing the crucial role of law enforcement, Buhari called for increased efforts against drug trafficking and distribution, while acknowledging the need to address the underlying causes of drug abuse such as poverty and lack of opportunity. “We must go beyond arrests and seizures,” he stated, highlighting the importance of tackling the root of the problem.

Buhari concluded his speech with a firm commitment to supporting Katsina State in its fight against drug abuse. He urged everyone to leverage their respective influence and resources to implement necessary policies and programmes. “As I said earlier, our youths hold the key to Katsina State’s future,” he concluded. “We must take resolute actions against drug abuse, offer hope and opportunities to those affected, and usher in a future free from its grips.”