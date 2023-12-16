Breaking: Labour Party drops petition against Fubara

The Labour Party (LP) has dropped its petition against the election of Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 governorship election.

Its governorship candidate Beatrice Itubo also pledged to support Fubara’s government for the progress of Rivers State.

Recall that the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, had earlier rejected the petition brought forward by Beatrice Itubo, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Rivers.

The petition challenged the victory of Fubara in the March 18 governorship election.

Fubara won the state governorship election with 302,614 votes, defeating Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress, who garnered 95,274 votes.

The tribunal’s decision comes after a petition was filed by the LP and APC candidates, contesting Fubara’s victory.

Following the adoption of final written addresses and arguments from all parties, the tribunal, led by Justice Cletus Emifonye, ruled on Monday, dismissing the Labour Party’s petition on grounds of lacking merit and failure to substantiate the allegations.

