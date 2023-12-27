Ex-Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba is dead

Umar Ghali Na’Abba

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, is dead. He died in Abuja.

Na’abba represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano State in 1999.

A brother to the deceased, Ahmed Umar Na’abba who spoke to Vanguard via telephone, said Na’abba died in the early hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Ahmed said: “He died around 3 a.m. in the wee hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

“We are currently making arrangements for transportation of the corpse to Kano for burial,” Ahmed said.

Late Ghali Na’abba is survived by a wife and 10 children (eight females and two males).

Recall that some time in 2020, it was rumoured that the late Ghali Na’abba was dead. But the news was later refuted.

Speaker

Late Na’Abba joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and won the Kano Municipal Federal Constituency seat in the April 1999 general elections.

Subsequently, he emerged Speaker of the House of Representatives after the political crisis unseated the first Speaker of the Fourth Republic, Salisu Buhari.

He was born into the family of Alhaji Umar Na’Abba, a businessman in Tudun Wada, Kano City, Kano Municipal Local Government on 27 September 1958.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he studied political science and graduated in 1979.

His father was a firm disciplinarian and an Islamic scholar. His father taught him virtues of hard work, entrepreneurship, strong religious inclination, prudence and modesty.

Vanguard News