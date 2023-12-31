Breaking: Edison Ehie resigns as Rivers Assembly Speaker

Ehie Edison

The member representing Ahoada East, Hon Edison Ehie, has resigned as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, as well as speaker of a group of lawmakers.

Ehie’s notice of resignation was contained in a letter dated 29th December 2023 and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The lawmaker did not give any reason for his resignation.

The lawmaker thanked his colleagues and constituents for the privilege of serving (with) them.

Details later…